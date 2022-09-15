University looking into sex assault claim

By Rob Polansky and Stephanie Simoni

NEW BRITAIN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Central Connecticut State University in New Britain has been looking into a sexual assault claim.

Details about what happened were not released by the university.

However, it said it was seeking information and the victim.

It asked people who may know anything to contact Dr. Craig Wright at its Office for Equity & Inclusion.

CCSU president Zulma R. Toro issued a statement on the school’s social media about its investigation.

Late today, allegations came to light about a student accused of sexual assault. As soon as I was notified of this information, I directed our new Vice President for Equity & Inclusion Craig Wright to begin an expedited and thorough investigation. If you have any information or were personally aggrieved, please contact Dr. Wright at craig.wright@ccsu.edu, as soon as possible.

Vice President for Student Affairs Kellie Byrd Danso is working with her team to ensure appropriate and necessary support is offered to all the parties involved in this situation.

Make no mistake, Central Connecticut State University has a no-tolerance policy—this University does not and will not tolerate any type of sexual misconduct or bullying. We will do everything in our power to ensure our campus is a safe, welcoming environment for all. We are moving as quickly as possible to ensure that this matter is resolved appropriately under the law and our CCSU policies and procedures.

Zulma R. Toro, president, Central Connecticut State University

