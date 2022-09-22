Man accused of punching dog at apartment complex turns himself in, police say

By KABC Staff

ANAHEIM, California (KABC) — The 33-year-old man who is suspected to be seen on video kicking and punching a dog at an Anaheim apartment complex has turned himself in, police announced.

Albert Frank Abad Jr. reported to the Anaheim Police Department early Thursday morning.

Police say he’s the man seen on a viral video on social media abusing what appears to be an all-black goldendoodle.

The incident happened at Gateway Apartments last week.

The video shows the man chasing the dog down a hallway, then punching and kicking the animal and dragging it away before disappearing from sight.

The footage has outraged residents of the building and local dog owners, who are calling for the man to be found and arrested.

Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer told Eyewitness News last week the department was flooded with calls about the case.

“We absolutely appreciate the passion that people have for this circumstance, however, we ask that they temper their passion and have some confidence in our abilities to solve this crime, to investigate this crime,” Carringer said.

The incident remains under investigation. Police said further details will be released when they become available.

Meanwhile, investigators are still searching for the dog seen in the video.

