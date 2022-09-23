Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 12:24 PM

Sheriff: Sister saves young sister from dog attack

<i>Genesee County Sheriff's Office/WNEM</i><br/>A girl in Genesee County is being recognized for saving her little sister from a dog attack.
Genesee Co. Sheriff's Ofc./WNEM
Genesee County Sheriff's Office/WNEM
A girl in Genesee County is being recognized for saving her little sister from a dog attack.

By Stephen Borowy

Click here for updates on this story

    GENESEE CO., Michigan (WNEM) — A girl in Genesee County is being recognized for saving her little sister from a dog attack.

About two weeks ago, a young girl named Zoey was attacked by a bulldog, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

That’s when Zoey’s sister, Tammy, jumped in to confront the dog. Swanson said Tammy fought through it and got the dog off her sister.

Swanson commended Tammy and Zoey during a Facebook live video by inviting the family to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and giving the sisters an art kit, snacks, and other toys.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content