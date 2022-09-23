Sheriff: Sister saves young sister from dog attack

By Stephen Borowy

Click here for updates on this story

GENESEE CO., Michigan (WNEM) — A girl in Genesee County is being recognized for saving her little sister from a dog attack.

About two weeks ago, a young girl named Zoey was attacked by a bulldog, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

That’s when Zoey’s sister, Tammy, jumped in to confront the dog. Swanson said Tammy fought through it and got the dog off her sister.

Swanson commended Tammy and Zoey during a Facebook live video by inviting the family to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and giving the sisters an art kit, snacks, and other toys.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.