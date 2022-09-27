High school custodian to retire after unexpected 43 years on the job

By Charles Perez

EAST FLAT ROCK, North Carolina (WLOS) — Nancy Harris first walked through the doors of East Henderson High School in 1979. The veteran custodian said she never expected to be on the job for more than five years.

“After five years, I thought, well a little bit longer because I liked it. I liked the people and the students. I liked it all,” Harris said. “So, five years turned into 43 years.”

Over that 43 years, Harris could have taken a significant amount of vacation time, but she didn’t. In fact, she’ll be leaving her job with three years of accumulated unused vacation time, something she doesn’t regret.

“My work is important. It has to be done in a certain way. Chairs have to be pushed in. And, I’m not satisfied until it’s the way I like it,” Harris said.

It’s a work ethic that doesn’t go unappreciated, especially by former student Scott Brandon, who grew up to be the principal.

“They don’t make ’em like Nancy anymore,” Brandon said. “So dedicated to East Henderson, so dedicated to our students and staff. Just so professional.”

Harris’ last day will be this Friday, Sept. 30. She said she’ll miss the students, faculty and staff and will always be grateful for her time at East Henderson.

“The Lord placed me here for a reason,” Harris said. “And that’s the reason I stayed so long, because he meant for me to be here and not knowing what lives you touch.”

