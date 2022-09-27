High school varsity football team out for rest of season after ‘highly inappropriate group chat thread’

By KCRA Staff

AMADOR COUNTY, California (KCRA) — Amador High School’s varsity football team will not play for the remainder of the season while the school district investigates a “highly inappropriate group chat thread” involving most of the team.

The football team was suspended Sept. 17 because of the group chat, and the Amador County Unified School District said in a Monday release that “the scope of the allegations escalated the need for an external investigation by an independent investigator, with some of the allegations being referred to law enforcement.”

Along with all varsity football games, practices and conditioning canceled, the school district said all varsity football activities are not sanctioned, supervised or sponsored by the district in any way.

“The goal of this process is to obtain all the facts in this case in order to make accurate and sound decisions so that we can learn and grow from this situation and become better as a result of it,” the school district said in the release.

The investigation, now involving law enforcement and independent investigators, could take at least 30 days before the review is complete, the school district said.

Three staff members were also placed on administrative leave until further notice. The Amador varsity football team has six staff members.

School district officials couldn’t confirm whether the three personnel on administrative leave are getting paid.

KCRA 3 has not confirmed the contents of the chat thread.

“At the conclusion of the District’s investigation, we will release communications about our findings to the extent allowed by law,” the release said. “Please respect that our staff and students are entitled to privacy and due process, and we are very limited in what can be shared with the public.”

