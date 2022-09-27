Over 4,100 pounds of illegal marijuana, 13 guns seized

By KPTV Staff

JACKSON COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Illegal marijuana and multiple firearms were seized during a drug bust in Jackson County last week, according to Oregon State Police.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, along with other agencies, served search warrants at two locations in Prospect: a warehouse near 1st Street and a property in the 400 block of Red Blanket Road.

At the warehouse property, OSP said authorities found one firearm and about 1,800 pounds of illegal marijuana that had already been processed and packaged. One person at the warehouse, identified as 30-year-old Yasmany Mesa, was detained and booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, delivery of marijuana, and manufacture of marijuana.

OSP said authorities seized about 2,360 pounds of marijuana, 416 marijuana plants, about $17,000 in cash, and 12 firearms from the the property on Red Blanket Road. Two people were detained, interviewed, and later released.

According to OSP, all of the illegal marijuana seized at both properties was destroyed.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released by Oregon State Police.

