Stolen ATM found along highway

<i>CT State Police/WFSB</i><br/>A stolen ATM from New Haven was found discarded along Route 8 in Bridgeport
By Rob Polansky

    BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WFSB) — An ATM that was reported stolen out of New Haven was found discarded along a highway in Bridgeport on Monday.

State police reported that troopers found the machine while patrolling along Route 8.

Troopers said they quickly figured out that the ATM was stolen out of New Haven. It had been emptied of cash.

Anyone with information was asked to call state police at 203-696-2500.

