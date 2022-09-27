Teen fleeing deputies in stolen BMW smashes into minivan

By WCCO Staff

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) — Two teenagers are in custody and two others are sought by law enforcement after a pair of crashes involving stolen cars Monday afternoon in St. Paul.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says a man in Plymouth reported Monday morning that his BMW SUV, which “contained valuables,” had been stolen.

Deputies spotted the BMW at about 1 p.m. on St. Paul’s east side, and the driver fled. The vehicle was spotted “driving recklessly” about 90 minutes later in Maple Grove. Police say the driver fled again, as did the driver of a stolen Mercedes Benz.

Both drivers then led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Interstate 94, where they “careened in and out of traffic.” St. Paul police officers dropped stop sticks on the interstate near Hamline Avenue to no avail.

The Mercedes Benz left the interstate at Ruth Street in St. Paul before crashing near Third Street East and White Bear Avenue. The passengers fled on foot and have not been found. Authorities say that vehicle “was not being pursued when it crashed.”

Deputies kept pursuing the BMW, which exited the interstate at McKnight Road in St. Paul and immediately crashed into a minivan at a high speed. The driver of the minivan, a 45-year-old woman, was taken to Regions Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old boy who was driving the BMW and one of his passengers, a teenage girl, fled the sedan on foot. The boy ran across the interstate to flee authorities, but both were soon arrested.

The sheriff’s office says both stolen vehicle cases are still being investigated.

