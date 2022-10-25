Police: Apartment fire victims each suffered gunshot wound

By Adam Rife

Click here for updates on this story

HARTLAND, Wisconsin (WDJT) — All six victims of the fatal Hartland apartment fire were found with single gunshot wounds, according to Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko Monday evening. Misko said Connor McKisick’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

In addition to the gunshot wounds, Misko also said evidence of an ignitable liquid was found in an area where it normally would not be located.

The update comes as we’re learning more about the victims from people who knew them closely.

At a news briefing Monday evening, Misko said, “This is a tragic incident for the family of the deceased, our first responders, and the Hartland community.”

Misko confirmed the apparent murder-suicide, saying, “Connor McKisick’s gunshot wound has been determined to be self-inflicted.”

Connor’s wife Jessica was also killed. The other four victims were children: 3-year-old twin boys, and 14-year-old and 12-year-old sisters.

In a letter home to families, Arrowhead High School identified the 14-year-old as freshman Natalie Kleemeier.

And the Hartland Lakeside School District identified the 12-year-old as 7th grader Sofina Kleemeier.

Jackie Digangi went to the apartment building Monday to mourn. She said, “It’s been a rough weekend.”

Digangi’s daughter was friends with Sofina. Digangi said, “She was just such a nice, kind-hearted, loving girl. Always just in high spirits.”

Digangi was one of several people who gathered throughout the day at a makeshift memorial.

Michael Hetzel is a former classmate of Natalie’s. He also went to the memorial, saying, “I just needed some time to come and pay my respects and show that I really did care for her.”

Hetzel added, “She was such a caring person, and she always had a good-hearted personality for everyone. She always cared and looked out for everyone else. She was so selfless.”

Several guns were recovered from the home.

Chief Misko was asked how Connor McKisick got the gun used in the shootings, if McKisick left a note or some other explanation, and if officers had been called to the home in the past.

Misko said the ATF is looking into the guns, but he declined to offer any other specific information, saying, “Again, we still have this as an active investigation and we’re working on those details.”

In the meantime, the police department will continue to work with the medical examiner’s office and the state fire marshal on a case that has already taken a toll on everyone involved.

Misko said, “We have done some critical incident stress debriefing, up to and including up to this very moment.”

Right now there is no other person of interest in the case, and no danger to the community.

But three other families were displaced by the fire.

The village is collecting gift cards for food and clothing. They can be dropped off at Hartland Village Hall and at the Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.