Suspect steals vehicle with 2 children inside, leads police on pursuit

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — North Las Vegas police say a suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle with two “very young children” inside and then leading police on a pursuit that ended near the I-15 and Charleston Boulevard.

It happened just before 8:30 Monday night near Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Police told FOX5 the children’s mother chased the vehicle on foot.

Police say the suspect eventually pulled over and let the kids out somewhere on Decatur, then left the area.

An officer saw the vehicle getting onto the I-15 and pursued it until the suspect crashed near I-15 and Charleston. The driver in the vehicle that was hit by the suspect is at a local hospital suffering from minor injuries police say.

The suspect fled on foot, but police caught up and took the suspect into custody.

The mother and her two children were found safe.

