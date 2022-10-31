20-year-old killed in crash on Florida Turnpike in Osceola County

By WESH Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ST. CLOUD, Florida (WESH) — One person was killed Monday morning in a crash in Osceola County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 a.m. on the Florida Turnpike in Saint Cloud.

Officials say a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a tractor-trailer collided.

The Toyota driver, a 20-year-old man from Coral Springs, was pronounced deceased on-scene.

The tractor-trailer driver was not transported and remained on scene.

There is currently a roadblock for the outside southbound lane on State Road 91.

The crash remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.