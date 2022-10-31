New Orleans police warn to inspect Halloween candy

By Shay O’Connor

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — New Orleans police are warning parents to carefully inspect Halloween candy.

Officers want to make sure children are not ingesting drugs — especially fentanyl — disguised as their favorite treat.

“We have seen some fentanyl being made as though it was candy. We want to be very mindful; we want our parents and the kids to be very mindful in inspecting these candies very carefully before digesting them,” said Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

The synthetic opioid is powerful and can be deadly.

Police Chief Shaun Ferguson also said kids should never go inside a stranger’s house or accept a ride from a stranger. They should also walk on sidewalks and only trick-or-treat in well-lit areas where others also are.

Ferguson also said to look both ways before crossing the streets. It could mean life or death.

On the security front, Ferguson said the department will be on ‘Blue Light Patrol’ to encourage a sense of safety for kids. He said there is also a plan in place to put boots on the grounds in the French Quarter and along Frenchmen Street and said officers will be all over the city on Halloween night.

