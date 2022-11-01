Deputies discover underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at Waddell RV facility

By Alexis Cortez

WADDELL, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — Deputies say a mother and son duo were busted for stealing power for their underground bunker, filled with drugs and guns, right underneath their Waddell RV storage facility on Tuesday. Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies searched the Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage near 143rd Avenue and Litchfield Road, right off Northern Parkway. Deputies had been investigating the business for over a year because the owners, 61-year-old Laura Swink and her son, 35-year-old Steven Swink II, were suspected of stealing power from a nearby APS box.

While investigators searched the Swink’s storage facility, they found an underground bunker. The bunker had shipping container boxes stacked together to create a three-level building, with even a scissor jack elevator and tunnel ladders inside. Deputies say they found 36 guns, a pound of methamphetamine, an ounce of cocaine, a half ounce of psychedelic mushrooms and 200 pill capsules. Investigators also found $240,000 in cash and $700,000 worth of gold and silver. The duo was using the stolen electricity to power the bunker, deputies said.

“Sawed off shotguns, rifles manufactured with different lengths. We just found out that a lot of those weapons were reported stolen. I mean we are dating back to 2013, 2014,” said Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies allege the bunker has been there for years. “We believe that it was built maybe ten years ago, so it has been there for a while,” said Enriquez.

The mother and son were taken into custody and booked on felony theft of services charges, criminal damage and obtaining utilities fraudulently. “As more information comes in with the investigation into stolen weapons, the money, the jewelry, then more charges could arise,” said Enriquez.

