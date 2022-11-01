Restaurant shortchanged employees over $200k in wages, jury finds

By KDKA Staff

DELMONT, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A jury determined a Delmont restaurant intentionally shortchanged more than a dozen workers over $214,000 in wages, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday.

The Picante Mexican Grille didn’t pay wages to servers solely compensated through tips and failed to pay other employees like dishwashers, bussers and cooks overtime from 2014 to 2017, the Department of Labor said.

Even after the department found out, it said Picante Mexican Grille continued to pay less to certain employees for two more years.

Following the verdict, the Department of Labor said it filed a proposed final judgment to get $429,000 in back wages and liquidated damages for the employees.

The jury’s verdict confirms the findings of a Wage and Hour Division investigation and litigation by its Office of the Solicitor.

