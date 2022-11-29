Boston City Councilors weigh allowing 16, 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections

By Web staff

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Boston City Councilors will vote on Wednesday to determine if a special law that would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections moves forward. The law would not change any voting requirements at the state or federal level.

The petition for a special law was offered by City Councilors Julia Mejia, Kenzie Bok, Liz Breadon, Kendra Lara, Ricardo Arroyo, and Ruthzee Louijeune.

“A lot of decisions that directly impact young people are being made without their direct consent … The time has come to acknowledge the critical role that young people play in our City and grant them the right to have a say in how our City is run,” the petition said.

If Wednesday’s vote passes, this would require approval by the mayor and then the state legislature.

