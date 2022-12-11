‘A beacon of light:’ Community honors Milwaukee USPS postal worker shot, killed with vigil Saturday night

By Ellie Nakamoto-White

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — On Saturday night, the dark sky was filled with love in the form of pink, white, and blue balloons as dozens of friends, United States Postal Service workers, and community members watched from below.

Candles were lit, prayers were held, and songs were sung as the large group gathered for a vigil meant to honor and remember 44-year-old Aundre Cross, a USPS letter carrier, who was shot and killed while on his route Friday, Dec. 9.

Those who knew Cross describe the father of four as a “friend to everyone.”

“He was just an amazing person. He just spoke life into you,” said Tia R., a former USPS worker and friend of Cross’ for ten years. “He was always upbeat. He was always willing to sit down and speak with you, pray with you, give you a funny story even if you didn’t want to hear the funny story.”

Tia said she worked with him for about eight years, noting “he was always looking for snacks.”

“He was typically the first person in the office so coffee was always ready,” Tia said. “He would just randomly check in and it always seemed to be at the right time.”

She added that she was shopping at the mall with her daughter when she got the call.

“I just broke down on the spot because you don’t expect to hear that type of news,” Tia said. “My friend didn’t deserve this. No one deserves this.”

Emma Truvillion, who said Cross delivered her mail, said she was “shocked” when she heard what happened.

“I just hope things get cleared up and I hope something can be done to stop situations like this,” Truvillion said.

Right now, the suspect involved in the murder is still on the loose.

Tia said she hopes the community will come together and find whoever is responsible.

“One thing about the post office, no matter what city what state we’re all postal family,” Tia said.

The USPS is offering a $50,000 dollar reward for any information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest.

Officials said whoever is involved should be considered armed and dangerous.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.