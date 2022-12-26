3rd grader collects over 600 toys to donate to children

By Frank Healy

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A local third grader is taking on the role of Santa this year, she started a toy drive to raise enough toys for every kid staying at Children’s Wisconsin to get a present.

Eva Ferreira and her mom Candice Ferreira knew it would be hard to collect 450 toys, but the 3rd grader made it happen, and her and her mom are thankful to everyone who helped.

“I was jumping up and down like really high and I was like smiling so much. And then I was like, ‘oh my gosh we did it yeah!’,” said Eva.

Eva says that’s how she reacted seeing all 600 toys donated to her toy drive.

Candice says she couldn’t believe the outpour of support for their impromptu toy drive.

“She definitely made the good list,” said Candice.

Eva says it was all inspired by superstar youtuber Mr. Beast, famous for giving away millions of dollars on his channel.

“I’m Mr. Beast now. This is me in the future,” said Eva.

When Eva came to her mom with the idea of a toy drive to get a toy for every kid at Children’s Wisconsin, Candice was skeptical at first.

“I told her when she brought this idea to me. I said, well, let’s just pick a floor because like, I can’t do it all,” said Candice.

But Eva didn’t want any kid who might have to spend Christmas in the hospital left out.

“I was bawling, and I said, no, we’re not. We’re doing it all,” said Eva.

So, they started the toy drive, with drop off locations at realty executives locations all over the Milwaukee area.

“And our agents were amazing. We had one agent donate 100 toys,” said Candice.

Candice says one anonymous donor even turned a sad moment into something good.

“She had a funeral. I don’t know who it was or who the funeral was for. But instead of asking for monetary donations or flowers, she asked for donations,” said Candice.

She says once the drive got going it was hard to keep track of them all.

“Here in the office and at home everywhere,” said Candice , “the hardest part was probably counting all the toys.

All for a good cause, making sure every kid gets something for Christmas.

“We want them to feel like happy and joyful whenever toys comes to them,” said Eva.

Candice says Children’s Wisconsin officials told her donations like these are useful for kids working on redeveloping motor skills.

They’re both thankful for everyone who made it happen.

“Just how thankful we are right. People’s generosity is amazing,” said Candice.

“I would say thank you for doing all of this,” said Eva.

Eva says she plans to do it all again next year.

