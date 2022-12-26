Bobby Bostic home for the holiday, first Christmas with family since 1994

By David Amelotti

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Bobby Bostic is home for the holidays for good after spending nearly three decades in prison for a crime he committed as a teen.

“You get to see family, eat a lot of food, get together in the family spirit,” Bostic said. “Christmas is all about family.”

A dream come true for Bobby Bostic as he sits helping open Christmas gifts for his niece.

“My niece who wasn’t born, my great nieces who were born when I was in jail,” Bostic said. “To see them grow up, see them open their gifts, and their happiness is incredible.”

Bostic’s sister Marquise said having him home is the best gift she could ask for.

“Oh my God, it’s a blessing,” Marquise said. “We have been without him for 27 years. We’ve always had a hole in our heart.”

Bobby Bostic’s last Christmas with his family was in 1994. He would go to jail the next year.

He said the world has changed a lot in the last three decades. Mainly, the passing of his mother and brother. He said their light still shines bright in the family home.

“She gave us everything we had. A lot of women here that are single mothers,” Bostic said. “So we are celebrating a tradition of a lot of strong women, raising kids by themselves. We just want to thank the mothers and salute them for being strong.”

“Bobby always had faith in himself,” Marquise said. “When we doubted he would ever get out and they kept closing the door with the Supreme Court. Bobby kept saying he will get out. Before my mama passed, all she kept saying is let my son out. She always had faith and kept telling Bobby to stay out of trouble.”

Bobby said his Christmas wish is to keep family first and not love unconditionally. The brother and sister duo are also working to ensure 2023 is a year of growth for their non-profit, Dear Mama, who honors their late mother.

“Each year I would call home and say I wish I was there,” Bostic shared. “Now it’s a miracle that I’m here and I’m very grateful. It’s the biggest blessing to be home to celebrate with my family.”

