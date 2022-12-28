Helicopter makes hard landing at Boulder City Airport injuring 7 people on board

By Cody Lee

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Boulder City Fire Department responded to a hard landing of a tour helicopter at the Boulder City Airport late Tuesday afternoon. The chopper was returning from a routine trip to the Grand Canyon.

First responders said one pilot and six passengers were on board.

Boulder City Fire Department arrived and determined all seven people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Sunrise Hospital and St. Rose Dominican Hospital for treatment. Officials say all are expected to recover.

Henderson Fire Department and Boulder City police also assisted with the incident.

It is unknown at this time what may have played a role in the hard landing. As with any aircraft incident, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been contacted and will handle the investigation.

