Maine police continue investigation into death of toddler on Christmas Day

LINCOLN COUNTY, Maine (WYFF) — On Christmas Day, just after 7:30 a.m., the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call. The caller told police that a 3-year-old child was not breathing.

Rescue personnel and deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department rushed to a residence located on Route 1 in Edgecomb.

The child was rushed to Miles Memorial Hospital in nearby Damariscotta where the child was pronounced dead.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called in, which is protocol in all child deaths in Maine.

Detectives and evidence response technicians responded to the scene and worked late into the night and all day Monday.

An autopsy was performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Monday.

The cause and manner of death are being withheld at the request of the attorney general’s office.

State police did not confirm the address, but WMTW spoke with neighbors who said, “everyone is traumatized.”

State police remain tight-lipped giving no new information Tuesday. A state police spokesperson said it could be another day or two before anything other information is released.

