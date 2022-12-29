Chandler man caring for kids whose parents died walking on frozen lake

By Emma Lockhart

CHANDLER, Arizona (KTVK) — Three people from Chandler are dead after walking on a frozen lake outside of Payson.

A family friend said the three were taking a picture when the ice gave way and they fell through. The victims include a wife and husband who left behind two children. “We were really shocked and shaken. I wasn’t able to speak for a moment,” said Kishore Pittala.

On Monday, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Woods Canyon Lake, about 30 miles east of Payson. 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti, 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and his wife Haritha Muddana were soon identified as the three who had fallen through the ice. First responders were able to pull Haritha from the water but weren’t able to save her. Rescue crews later found the bodies of the two men on Tuesday.

“It is a tough situation, so first thing is we are in shock and we are really worried about the kids,” said Pittala. Pittala lives next door to the Muddana’s home in Chandler, and he is taking care of the 7 and 11 year old daughters. He says he’s working to get them back to their grandparents in India. Pittala said he wants people to remember Narayana and Haritha as welcoming people and caring parents. “They were a really good family,” he said. “This is a big loss to them.” Loved ones of the three created a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

