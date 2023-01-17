Ivon Adams allegedly killed Athena Brownfield on Christmas Day, court documents say

By KOCO Staff

CYRIL, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Newly released court documents allege that a caregiver looking after Athena Brownfield killed the 4-year-old Cyril girl on Christmas Day and buried her near Rush Springs.

Warning: The events detailed below from the court documents are graphic.

The court documents say Alysia Adams confessed to investigators on Jan. 12 that her husband, Ivon Adams, beat Athena around midnight on Dec. 25 while at their home on Nebraska Avenue in Cyril. Athena was not moving, and the documents say her eyes were barely open.

Ivon Adams allegedly then laid the 4-year-old on the ground and punched her at least three more times in the chest, according to the court documents. Athena never moved after that, the court documents state.

The court documents say Ivon Adams left the home around 1 a.m. on Dec. 26 with Athena. When he returned, the documents say he told Alysia Adams that he buried her near a fence line that was next to their old home in Rush Springs and that he placed a large broken branch over the burial site.

Alysia Adams’ confession led authorities to believe that Ivon Adams committed first-degree murder.

The court documents say phone records show that Ivon Adams left the home on Nebraska Avenue between 4:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 and traveled to near Rush Springs.

The investigation into Athena’s disappearance started the afternoon of Jan. 10, after a mail carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister outside their home and called the police. The sister told investigators that she had been home alone and was tired of being alone, according to the court documents.

Ivon Adams was arrested on Jan. 12 in Arizona and is being held at the Maricopa County Jail on a $1 million bond. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said he is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

Alysia Adams also was arrested on Jan. 12 on two counts of child neglect. She was later booked into the Caddo County Jail.

OSBI officials said Athena and her sister lived with Ivon and Alysia Adams and that they were related to Alysia. Authorities said the children’s biological parents have been cooperating with the investigation.

The OSBI said Monday that the search for Athena is now a recovery operation and that law enforcement is looking for her remains.

