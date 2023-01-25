Razor blades found on numerous gas pump handles, officials say

By Kristy Kepley-Steward and Samiar Nefzi

FOREST CITY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Officials are advising travelers to be on the lookout after razor blades were found on gas pump handles in multiple locations.

“Why would someone want to do this sort of thing?” Forest City Police Lt. Brandon Rothrock asked.

Rothrock said the first razor blades were found Monday by a Department of Agriculture employee during a routine inspection. His discovery prompted a search of other pumps and stations.

“Once he found several [on Tuesday], he realized it was an issue,” Rothrock said.

According to Forest City authorities, blades were found at the BP on South Broadway Street and at the Shell station at the 74 Junction.

“It’s very scary, especially whenever kids pump the gas for their parents,” Brandy Hagan said while pumping gas.

Three blades were also found at several county gas stations.

“That’s ridiculous,” Madison Groode, of Forest City, said. “I don’t understand why people would do that.”

“We are actively investigating these instances now in cooperation with the state Department of Agriculture and will follow up with more information when available,” the Forest City Police Department said in a statement. “In the meantime, please be aware of your surroundings while pumping gas and always check before grabbing the gas pump handle.”

Rothrock said the department is working with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Agriculture on the case.

“Make sure you’re aware of your surroundings,” Rothrock said. “Look before you grab.”

Investigators are looking through surveillance footage for a suspect.

