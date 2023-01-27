Couple shares secret to 80 years of marriage

By Megan Rivers

ESSEX, Maryland (WBAL) — For most people, 80 years is a lifetime, but for one Baltimore County couple, it’s how long they have been married.

Willie and Geraldine Chambers will celebrate a milestone anniversary on Saturday.

“I just didn’t pay him any attention,” Geraldine Chambers said.

“I’ve known her ever since she was around 4 years old,” Willie Chambers said.

Willie Chambers is 99 and his sassy bride is 98 years young. He remembers the moment when he finally mustered up the courage to share his feelings.

“As memory serves me right, it was on a fifth Sunday,” Willie Chambers said.

In the late 1930s, church and school were the only places the two could snag a glimpse of each other — and she didn’t make it too easy for him.

“One of my classmates told me, ‘There’s somebody that wants to talk to you.’ I said, ‘Who?’ ‘That’s alright. Don’t worry about it. You’ll find out,'” Geraldine Chambers said.

Willie Chambers said he has found what God intended for him to have in his wife, and the last eight decades were a choice he made every day.

“Well, when (you) have a helper and they’re very persuasive, it’s not hard,” Willie Chambers said.

So, what’s their secret to longevity?

“I dare not tell (you),” Geraldine Chambers said.

“The marriage hasn’t always been cream and honey,” Willie Chambers said.

But, in any relationship, it’s about finding something the person you can’t live without.

“One thing I love about her is she’s bossy,” Willie Chambers said.

“I’m glad you said that,” Geraldine Chambers answered.

“I don’t know, she grows on you,” Willie Chambers said.

They realize that’s the secret.

“The world is hers (as) far as I’m concerned,” Willie Chambers said.

To this couple, going through the paces of life only makes sense if it’s with each other.

“I guess I love her because she’s Geraldine,” Willie Chambers said.

The Chambers have two daughters, six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Congratulations!

