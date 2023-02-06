610 Stompers to dance down parade route with Milwaukee Dancing Grannies

By Morgan Lentes

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A favorite New Orleans dance krewe will have some special guests performing alongside them on the parade route this Carnival Season.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will join the 610 Stompers when the Krewe of Thoth rolls on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The ladies lost a handful of members in Nov. of 2021 when someone drove an SUV into a parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Members of the 610 Stompers, known as ordinary men with extraordinary dance moves, tell WDSU they want the dancing grannies to feel appreciated and supported by New Orleans paradegoers.

The two groups will dance down the streets together at noon on the Uptown Route.

