Social media posts put campus on alert; student banned

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A student was banned from the University of Hartford campus following concerning posts made to social media, the school confirmed on Monday morning.

The student was identified as Tenuun Enkhbat, 18, of Virginia.

Hartford police held a news conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to talk about the student’s arrest.

Public safety officials told Channel 3 that they launched an investigation after they were made aware of the anonymous posts around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The threat, according to Hartford police, mentioned shooting a dorm and made other firearm references.

“Working in partnership with local police, the account information was determined, and a student was identified,” said Molly Polk, UHart vice president for marketing and enrollment. “The student was arrested without incident and has been banned from campus pending conduct proceedings. We take these actions and concerns seriously, and we are appreciative of the assistance and response from local law enforcement.”

Parents said they did not received any communication from the school about the investigation.

Polk noted that there is no impact to classes.

“All University operations are normal [Monday],” she said.

Enkhbat was charged with first-degree threatening.

Police said he was cooperative with investigators and that he defined his actions as a joking in manner.

