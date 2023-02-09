St. Hubert Catholic school goes virtual for week after racist video

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Students at St. Hubert Catholic High School in Holmesburg will learn virtually for the rest of the week after a racist video involving some of its students was shared online.

School administrators say the school community received threats after the video was shared.

The video shows a teen spray painting another teen’s face black and making racist remarks. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia said some of the girls in the video are St. Hubert students. Another girl attends Franklin Towne Charter school.

In the video, you can hear two female students laughing and saying phrases including “you’re a Black girl,” “know your roots, it’s February,” “you’re nothing but a slave” and “I’m Black and I’m proud.”

The archdiocese says officials at St. Hubert learned about the video Tuesday and the students allegedly involved have been disciplined.

“Earlier today, it came to our attention that a handful of our students posted images and videos on a social media platform of a racially charged nature,” the archdiocese said in a statement. “As a Catholic educational institution that seeks to form Women of Faith and Integrity, we view racism as a mortal sin. There is no place for it in our hearts and minds and there is no tolerance for such behavior at Saint Hubert’s. We are extremely disappointed to learn that anyone associated with Saint Hubert’s would act in such a manner, which is entirely inconsistent with our values. Please be assured that this matter is being actively investigated. All those responsible will be disciplined appropriately in accordance with our school handbook.”

Demonstrators were out in front of the school in Holmesburg Wednesday morning holding signs that read “hate hurts,” “condemn and confront white supremacy,” “where is your humanity” and “prejudice creates pain.”

Now, the Philadelphia branch of the NAACP says it’s drafting a letter urging the school to increase education on Black history as the community tries to heal.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.