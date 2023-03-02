Skip to Content
11-month-old baby found safe after being taken in stolen vehicle in Upper Darby, Pa.

    UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A baby was found safe after being taken during a car theft in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania Wednesday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the unit block of South 69th Street.

Police say the vehicle was running with an 11-month-old baby inside when it was stolen.

Action News has learned the baby was later found safe and unharmed.

Officers are still searching for the vehicle, described as a gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with a New Jersey license plate D48MUS.

