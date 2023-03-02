4-year-old York boy calls 911, saves mother’s life

By Ed Weinstock

YORK, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A 4-year-old York boy is being credited with saving his mother’s life.

James Ette’s mom suffers from epilepsy. When she had a seizure, the boy kept his cool and called 911.

Ette stayed on the line with emergency dispatchers and advised EMS and police of his mom’s condition.

Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow on Thursday presented Ette with a certificate for his bravery.

The boy is being called a hero.

“It was pretty special out there on scene. I have grandkids, so maybe one day they would do that for me or their parents,” Officer Michael Harris said.

Ette’s parents said they’re very proud.

