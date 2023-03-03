Aggressive pack of dogs threaten local fisherman at Oahu’s Ke’ehi Small Boat Harbor

By Erin Coogan

HONOLULU (KITV) — Just off shore the Ke’ehi Small Boat Harbor on Oahu’s southern coast is a popular fishing spot locals call “the triangle.” But for more than a year now, serenity on the water has been replaced with growing concerns about an aggressive pack of dogs.

“There was this homeless woman who, I guess, claimed residence on one of the islands out here ,” explained Edwin Sumida, a frequent to the area. “She has amassed to date, 24 dogs. It started off with three to five. Then 10,12. Now it’s 24 dogs.”

Longtime seamen have been chased, bitten, and forced to fend off the pack anytime they near the area. Frequenters note the aggression has increased with the numbers.

“These dogs are literally pack mentality,” added another fisherman, Makani Christensen. “It’s to the point of attacking every boat and every person that comes to the island, and more than anything it’s a safety concern now.”

To date, several police reports have been filed, yet residents say little has been done.

Calls to both local and state agencies bounced around and met by a series of jurisdictional delays.

“We just get pushed around,” Sumida admitted. “They just pass the buck around to different agencies.”

Though the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), Honolulu Police Department (HPD), Hawaii Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) say they are aware of the situation, they pointed to the Department of Transportation (HDOT) as the overseeing body.

Bound by legalities of the situation, HHS determined the case could not be classified as animal abuse, so their involvement takes second priority to that of the state.

“Their owners are providing them with some base level legal care,” explained Brandi Shimabukura with HHS. “When it comes to food, shelter and water. Getting onto the property, we have to be escorted by the state’s sheriff’s department and our field services team has been working closely with them to provide resources and services for spay/neuter for the dogs.”

Still, HDOT has run into its own set of issues. Attempting to present a trespassing notice, earlier this month, crews were unable to access the island due to shallow waters.

In a statement to KITV4, they said “HDOT is working on a plan involving several other agencies to address these incidents. These areas have been cleared in the past and HDOT will be performing assessments this week to identify the resources necessary to take action.”

They say crews from multiple agencies are expected to conduct another evaluation of the situation Thursday or Friday.

Still, after a year of waiting, avoiding, and fearing the area, growing frustrations and ongoing demands for a solution.

