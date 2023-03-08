Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their dog’s bed

By Tianna Morimoto

SAN MANUEL, Arizona (KPHO, KTVK) — Homeowners in San Manuel were surprised when they opened their door to find another animal lounging in their dog’s bed.

The Arizona Game and Fish posted on Twitter that a bobcat was found lying comfortably on the dog bed instead of the homeowner’s pet.

The bobcat ran away before a Game and Fish officer arrived, but the homeowners suspect it entered through the unlocked doggie door.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department tweeted:

The Arizona Game and Fish says never to handle entrapped or hurt wildlife by yourself and call 623-236-7201 for assistance.

