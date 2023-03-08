Las Vegas TikTok star surprised by Chipotle

By Jarah Wright

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TikTok star and Las Vegas local Keith Lee was surprised by Chipotle in the valley on Monday.

This was at their restaurant near Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road.

The restaurant blindfolded Lee before showing him they had transformed the restaurant sign to “Chipotlee”, which will stay up until Sunday.

The event was to celebrate the Fajita Quesadilla being added to the chain’s digital menu and it’s thanks to a viral TikTok trend popularized by Keith Lee and fellow content creator Alexis Frost.

Late last year, the restaurant said they both called the quesadilla with fajitas veggies to be a perfect 10. The pair have a combined 13.3 million TikTok followers.

Chipotle said that in the week following the pair’s videos going live, they had more than 30.6 million views, 3.7 million likes, and had been shared close to 70,000 times;

The restaurant said they’ve put tech updates in place for about 3,200 locations across the U.S. to roll out the new products while are now available on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

This isn’t the first time one of Lee’s video has gotten national attention.

He featured Las Vegas pizzeria, Frankenson’s, which gave them a big boost in business.

