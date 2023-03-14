California bakery raises $15,000 for Monterey County Food Bank

By Kingston Rivera

Click here for updates on this story

PACIFIC GROVE, California (KSBW) — While recent storms have caused widespread power outages across the Monterey Peninsula, some businesses were able to keep their doors open.

Pavel’s Bakery in Pacific Grove was one of those businesses, relying on their backup gas oven to bake over the weekend.

The bakery also used the opportunity to raise money for the Monterey County Food Bank. All proceeds from sales over the weekend were given to the food bank.

Through donations and matching funds, the Monterey County Food Bank received a total of $15,000 from the efforts of Pavel’s Bakery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.