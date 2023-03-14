Skip to Content
California bakery raises $15,000 for Monterey County Food Bank

By Kingston Rivera

    PACIFIC GROVE, California (KSBW) — While recent storms have caused widespread power outages across the Monterey Peninsula, some businesses were able to keep their doors open.

Pavel’s Bakery in Pacific Grove was one of those businesses, relying on their backup gas oven to bake over the weekend.

The bakery also used the opportunity to raise money for the Monterey County Food Bank. All proceeds from sales over the weekend were given to the food bank.

Through donations and matching funds, the Monterey County Food Bank received a total of $15,000 from the efforts of Pavel’s Bakery.

