Wayward seal rescued in Cape Elizabeth during storm to be released

SAGADAHOC COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) — A wayward seal who once explored Cape Elizabeth during a winter storm is one of two who will be released back into the ocean.

After being rescued by Marine Mammals of Maine in January, the pair are finally ready to released into the water in Phippsburg.

One of the rehabilitated seals attempted to tour Cape Elizabeth multiple times. Police say they found the seal enjoying the winter weather, captured it and initially returned it to Fort Williams Park, releasing it into the ocean.

The seal decided to make a return trip only a few hours later, this time scurrying down Shore Road: “possibly following that delicious scent of Cookie Jar donuts being baked,” the police department joked on their Facebook page.

Once again, the seal was found by officers making its way across a lawn on Olde Fort Road, captured with the help of citizens and — again — released onto the beach.

An hour later, the determined seal was spotted exploring Fort Williams Park. The Marine Mammals of Maine was contacted about the seal’s journey who took it into its care.

At the time, the center said the seal would require extensive support to get him back into the wild.

They said he was recently weaned from his mother but was having a tough time on his own. They said he was underweight and would remain at their hospital for nutrition and care until he is released.

The pair of rehabilitated seals will be released on Head Beach on Thursday at 11 a.m.

