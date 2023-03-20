1 student dead, 1 injured after shooting at high school

By Julia Falcon

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT) — A boy has died and a girl is injured after an on-campus shooting at Lamar High School on Monday.

Arlington police say they received multiple reports of shots fired on campus, outside the school, at around 6:55 a.m.

The school day doesn’t start until 7:35 a.m., so school was not in session and not all students had arrived on campus when the shooting occurred. Police say the suspect didn’t enter the school.

Shortly after police arrived on the scene, the suspect was arrested.

One student who was shot, a boy, died. The other student, a girl, was hit by shrapnel and is expected to be OK.

The school was under a lockdown for several hours before students were bussed to a reunification center.

“Schools deserve to be a safe place for students to learn and grow every day…today we are heartbroken,” said Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos.

Both of the victims and the suspect were students at Lamar High School.

The students were sitting around outside waiting for school to start before the shooting happened, police say. The motive of the suspect is still unknown.

Since the suspect is an underage boy, his identity won’t be shared. He is at a Tarrant County juvenile detention center and is being charged with capital murder.

The school is closed the rest of the day Monday and will remain closed on Tuesday. Cavazos said there will be counselors on campus Wednesday.

