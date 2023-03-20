64-year-old man attacked by mountain lion

By KNXV Staff

GILA COUNTY, Arizona (KNXV) — Gila County Animal Care & Control Officers are investigating after a 64-year-old man was reportedly attacked by a mountain lion near the Salt River.

Officials say on Thursday, a group of rafters was camped on the edge of the river when a mountain lion approached the group and attacked the man.

According to reports, the rafters used their paddles to try and fight off the mountain lion. Eventually, the lion was kept at bay and the group used their rafts to get to safety.

The mountain lion is still at large in this area, and hunters with hound dogs are currently looking for the animal.

Gila County officials have not said the severity of the man’s injuries.

The Gila County Animal Care & Control Officers, San Carlos Game and Fish, White Mountain Apache Tribe, and Arizona Game and Fish are responding to the incident and have increased surveillance in the area.

Authorities are asking people to take extra precautions, and reminding those that do go out to avoid wildlife due to the possible exposure of rabies.

If you see an animal acting abnormally in this area, Gila County Animal Care & Control asks that you call them at (928)-425-5882.

