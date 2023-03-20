Security guard shoots man, proposed bill could require all guards to be licensed

By WJZ Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police said a man was shot by a security guard during an altercation early Sunday outside of a bar in Fells Point.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. near Pie in the Sky, in the 700 block of South Broadway.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is stable, according to police.

Police said during a physical altercation, the security guard fired his gun, striking the man.

The security guard has not been charged.

It’s unclear if this security guard is licensed, since it’s not a requirement in the state for security guards.

House Bill 1055 aims to make licenses required for security guards in the state. Baltimore Delegate Elizabeth Embry is a sponsor.

“In Baltimore City alone, three security guards have shot and killed people in the last two years,” Delegate Embry said. “Two have been charged with murder, the third was determined by the State’s Attorney to be a justified shooting.”

Other key parts in the bill include required training for certification and re-certifying every three years, and security guard employers would be required to submit use of force reports.

At the bill’s first hearing in front of the Economic Matters Committee, there was concern this could end up being a deterrent.

“We have a hard time finding cops, sounds like you’re having a fairly high standard with rationale and reason behind it, and I kind of don’t wanna be stuck in that same issue again with security guards,” Delegate C.T. Wilson said.

The House Bill is in committee now and has had one reading.

The bill still has a number of hearings to go before it goes up for a vote.

Colorado Smoov and Kobe Page work in Fells Point and often stop by Pie in the Sky for a slice.

They didn’t know a shooting happened there until we told them.

“I don’t know what could’ve had happened to get to that [point],” Smoov said.

WJZ did try to talk to someone from Pie in the Sky about this shooting, but were told a manager isn’t in to comment.

While Page doesn’t know exactly what happened, he feels the situation shouldn’t have escalated to the point it did.

“I don’t feel like nobody should be shooting anybody for no reason,” he said.

Smoov agrees and he hopes there were attempts to de-escalate the situation at least.

“Just try to talk it out, or else you’re just going to end up shooting,” Smoov said.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

