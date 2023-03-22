Fulton County detention officer accused of inappropriate behavior with inmate

By Jennifer Lifsey

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A former detention officer with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is facing more than a dozen charges after being arrested on March 20.

Sheriff Patrick Labat says 36-year-old Kawana Jenkins is charged with two counts of improper sexual contact by employee or agent, five counts of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of cruelty to inmates, and one count of obtain/procure/give inmate prohibited item without authorization.

The sheriff’s office says Jenkins is accused of inappropriate behavior with a male inmate. The incident, which led to her termination and subsequent arrest, was videotaped in a contraband cellphone that was seized during a shakedown of the Fulton County Jail. Upon confirmation that Jenkins was the subject in the video, she was terminated and charged in relation to the crimes committed.

“As Sheriff of Fulton County, I am committed to transparency and to holding each and every employee accountable to oath they have taken to protect and serve our community.” Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said in a statement. “The actions of this one individual are certainly not a reflection of the men and women of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The vast majority of employees are to be commended for their integrity, commitment to service and the work they do day in and day out.”

Jenkins had been employed with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office since December 2019.

