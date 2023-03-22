Police: Las Vegas man told cops he was high on mushrooms when he allegedly killed friend

By Michael Bell

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Las Vegas man accused of murdering his friend told investigators that the last thing he remembers before the killing was being high on mushrooms and making music with him, according to police.

Paul Abercrombie, 21, was arrested March 14 and is being held in jail without bond as of Tuesday, records show.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers received a call on March 12 around 1:51 p.m. about a man, later identified as Abercrombie, walking into University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the face.

“Paul told staff he had ingested ‘shrooms’ and the last thing he remembered was making music with his friend,” the report reads.

A witness told investigators that Abercrombie had called her stating he was [messed] up off shrooms and someone had tried to rob him, so he killed him, according to the report.

The witness and her husband left their house and drove to Abercrombie’s apartment where the report says they found blood on the steps nearby and “blood all over the residence.”

“Paul retrieved a firearm and pointed it at them, so they fled the apartment. They did not call the police,” the report states, and they eventually took him to the hospital.

The victim’s body, later identified as Christopher McCary, was found inside the apartment face down on the couch. A knife was found on his back, the report said.

According to police, McCary’s mother, Qiantas McCary, came to the scene after using the Find My iPhone app to locate her son. She said he had told her he was going over to Abercrombie’s apartment to rap with him.

In an interview with FOX5, the victim’s mother said she was blindsided by her son’s death and was also shocked at the person who police said they believed killed him.

Police said they later found a gun covered in blood at the apartment. McCary’s body was found to have numerous gunshot and sharp force wounds to his face and back of the neck, the report said.

Abercrombie underwent surgery to his face for what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police reported.

