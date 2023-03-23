Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 11:54 AM

New surveillance video released in West Philly shooting that hurt 3 teens

By KYW Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Police released new surveillance video Thursday of a shooting that left three teenagers injured earlier this week in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Frazier Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

Investigators are looking for four suspects.

Police released new surveillance video Thursday of a shooting that left three teenagers injured earlier this week in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Frazier Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

Investigators are looking for four suspects.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content