People gather to support, protect Vancouver drag brunch

By Anna Katayama

Click here for updates on this story

VANCOUVER Washington (KPTV) — A crowd of people showed up to support the organizers of a Vancouver, Wash. drag brunch Sunday.

The owners of Heathen Brewing host the brunch once a month. In recent weeks, the business has been vandalized with the attacks caught on surveillance cameras.

The owner believes he’s being targeted for his support of the brunch, he said, which supports LGBTQ causes.

David Alvey of Vancouver said he heard about the vandalism and that there would likely be a protest of the drag show on Sunday. “We just wanted to pull the community together for support,” Alvey said. “To let the community know that love wins here in Vancouver.”

No large gathering of protestors showed up at today’s event.

Vancouver police are still looking for the person or persons who vandalized the club.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.