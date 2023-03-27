Sheriff: Report of naked woman climbing tree leads to discovery of body in Florida

By Kaitlyn Burman

PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman discovered Sunday morning.

Just before 9:15 a.m., deputies responded to complaints of a naked woman climbing a tree in the area of Magnolia Drive in unincorporated West Palm Beach. Those first on the scene were advised the woman was running through the neighborhood.

According to the sheriff’s office, after the woman was detained, further investigation led deputies back to a home in the 1500 block of Magnolia Drive. Within the home, investigators found a deceased woman.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division on the scene believe the detained woman was involved in the homicide of the woman found dead.

The sheriff’s office says the motive of the homicide is not known at this time.

