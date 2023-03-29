Man who sexually abused child gets probation

By Kaitlyn Hart

Click here for updates on this story

REXBURG, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A 28-year-old man was sentenced on Monday after being charged with multiple child sexual abuse felonies.

Isaac Young was sentenced by Magistrate Judge Joel Tingey to a minimum of three and a maximum of eight years in prison.

Tingey suspended the sentence, meaning Young will be on probation for five years with credit for time served. If he violates the terms of his probation, he could have to serve the entire prison term.

Young was originally charged in May 2021 with felony child sexual abuse by soliciting a minor under 16, felony lewd conduct with a child under 16, and two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

He signed a plea agreement in September, agreeing to plead guilty to the count of felony child sexual abuse by soliciting a minor under 16 if the prosecution dropped all other counts.

On Nov. 7, 2016, deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a home in Rexburg after two adults reported that a minor had been inappropriately touched by Young in their home, according to court documents.

Deputies spoke to the child, who said Young had been touching her inappropriately, trying to kiss her, and exposing himself in front of her. She also told deputies she asked Young many times to stop, and he did not.

The victim detailed a specific incident where everyone in the house was watching a movie. Young asked the victim to go to his bedroom to grab him a drink. When she walked in, she noticed Young had followed her. She turned around, and Young was exposing himself to her.

The victim says she then ran out of the room, according to the police report.

A similar incident happened the next night, and the victim told one of the reporting parties. When the reporting parties confronted Young, he reportedly did not admit anything at that time.

On Nov. 9, a deputy attempted to reach Young by phone but was told to speak to his lawyer, Randy Neal. Neal stated that Young would not be speaking with the deputy.

The deputy was then made aware that Young was facing similar charges in Michigan regarding indecent exposure and forcible contact. Young reportedly admitted to the allegations against him in Idaho during an interview in Michigan.

Deputies then requested an extraditable warrant to be served in Michigan, which delayed the court process in Idaho.

During a later interview with Madison County detectives, Young said it was an “impulse” and that the child had been “flirty with him.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.