Senior who signed away house for $10 disappears; Neighbors say something’s ‘just not right’

FORT PIERCE, Florida (WPBF) — Just after senior Claude Frye’s story of losing his house in a $10 real estate deal aired on WPBF 25 News this month and gained widespread attention, Frye disappeared, and friends and neighbors are worried.

“He left all his things behind, all his clothing, his bicycle, which is his only means of transportation, his checkbook, everything. And he has no money to speak of. So why would he do that?” said neighbor Vince Errico.

Errico said after Frye signed over his house in 2021 in a deal Frye claims he didn’t understand, Frye was facing eviction and had nowhere to go.

“Don’t sign anything until you’re sure or have a lawyer look into it. I didn’t have a lawyer. He did, though,” Frye told WPBF 25 News investigative reporter Terri Parker earlier this month.

The new owner later sold to an investor, and the investor sold to a third buyer for $185,000.

That owner filed for eviction, and a judge upheld it, despite Errico’s letter to the court claiming Frye was mentally disabled and taken advantage of. The judge said there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

After our story, another investor said her group wanted to help.

“She worked for a real estate company, a successful real estate company, and she wanted to buy him a place to live, a mobile home or something fairly inexpensive,” said Errico.

Frye told Errico he was excited to get the help.

But then two weeks ago, before the final eviction, Errico says another neighbor told him she dropped Frye off in Fort Lauderdale.

Since then, Frye uncharacteristically hasn’t answered his phone, and no one knows where he went.

A man clearing out the house wouldn’t say whether they represent the new owners or answer any questions about Frye.

Errico has called the sheriff’s office to file a missing persons report.

“Yeah, I’m very worried about him. You know, that’s just not right,” said Errico.

If you have seen Frye or know anything about his whereabouts, you are asked to call detectives at the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Department.

