Strongsville youth lacrosse team’s practice field destroyed, players devastated

By AJ Smith

STRONGVILLE, Ohio (WEWS) — The Strongsville youth lacrosse team arrived to practice Tuesday afternoon to find their practice field had been all torn up, according to coaches for the program.

News 5 spoke with coaches and players and they expressed their frustration.

“We’ve got little guys out here and they can’t get injured,” said Coach Domenic Dallariva.

“For someone to come out here and tear up all this space makes it really difficult for the kids to practice and represent the community,” Dallariva further stated.

Coaches for the program are also concerned that the money they just raised in a fundraiser over the weekend will have to go toward fixing the damaged field.

The practice field is near Glendale Avenue and Park Lane Drive in Strongsville.

News 5 has reached out to Strongsville police on the matter, and we are waiting to hear back.

