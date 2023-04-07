Farmington police shoot and kill man at wrong response location

By Nick Catlin, Sasha Lenninger

FARMINGTON, New Mexico (KOAT) — New Mexico State Police are investigating a police shooting that left one person dead in a Farmington neighborhood. The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Farmington Police Department officers were dispatched to 5308 Valley View Ave for a domestic violence call, according to Farmington police Chief Steve Hebbe. He went on to state FPD officers went to the wrong address.

NMSP said the officers went to 5305 Valley View Ave instead of 5308 Valley View Ave.

The homeowner of the incorrect address came to the door as FPD officers identified themselves. The homeowner, identified as 52-year-old Robert Dotson was armed with a handgun when he opened the door.

The wife of Dotson was also armed with a handgun and fired after the initial shooting. FPD officers responded with more gunshots before she realized they were police, according to NMSP.

Hebbe described what followed as a “chaotic scene” as FPD officers retreated and opened fire on the homeowner. The homeowner was hit, and he later died on the scene.

No FPD officers were injured in the fatal shooting. The wife to Dotson was also uninjured in the shooting. She will not be facing any charges, according to NMSP.

Hebbe went on to say more details will be shared as the investigation by NMSP continues.

