Bear eats candy in Easter eggs on Windsor lawn

By Olivia Kalentek

Click here for updates on this story

WINDSOR, Connecticut (WFSB) — You might want to think twice before hiding Easter eggs outside this year.

Channel 3 has received several reports of bears going through Easter eggs and eating the candy inside.

One incident was in Windsor, where Jennifer Lopez and her husband witnessed a bear eating candy out of their Easter eggs.

“All of a sudden, I hear shuffling or leaves, assuming it was the squirrels or chipmunks. However I was in for an awakening when I looked up and saw a mother bear with her cub. She worked her way to the eggs and started eating the chocolate,” says Jennifer Lopez.

A spokesperson for DEEP said that bears’ having easy access to food can lead to bears becoming habituated, comfortable, and unafraid of people.

DEEP also stressed while it might be a person’s first instinct to take a photo or video of a nearby bear, the first priority should be safety.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.