Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Worlds of Fun opened its 50th season on Saturday. By the end of the day, the park closed access to several dozens of teens after fights broke out.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported that at about 7:30 p.m., between 100-150 teens, none of whom appeared to be accompanied by an adult, were involved in a fight.

As several members of law enforcement and security tried to break up the crowd and move them out of the park, the fighting continued.

One Clay County deputy was punched in the face by a teenage girl, who was arrested and turned over to her parents, the sheriff’s office said.

After the large group had been moved to the parking lot, the fighting broke out again. Kansas City police, Clay County deputies and Worlds of Fun security dispersed the crowd, and the park was cleared by 8:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Rumors of one of the juveniles involved having a gun were not able to be verified, police stated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.