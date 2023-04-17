2 women shot on Lincoln University’s campus; shooter still at-large

By Tom Ignudo, Marcella Baietto

LOWER OXFORD TOWNSHIP, PA (KYW) — Two women were shot on Lincoln University’s campus during its annual Yardfest event Saturday night, the university said in a statement.

Both of the victims were transported to Christiana Hospital. One of the victims was released, while the other is in stable condition and should be released soon, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said.

“From my classmates and all that, we’re still pretty shook up,” Zidane Raeburn, a junior at Lincoln University, said.

The suspected shooter is still at-large. The identity of the suspect is not known at this time.

The campus has been deemed safe following the shooting and the lockdown notice has been lifted, the university said. All campus activities will resume according to schedule Sunday.

The DA’s office said both women, who didn’t know each other, were shot on the second floor of the LLC Building on Lincoln’s campus.

One woman was sitting on a bench on the second-floor hallway of the LLC Building, while the other was standing in the hallway, according to the DA’s office.

The LLC Building was crowded with hundreds of people. Both victims told authorities they heard a single gunshot and then the crowd in the hallway area began to run, the DA’s office said. Neither of the victims saw who fired the weapon, according to officials.

One of the women said she felt a pain in her left thigh after the shooting, and realized she was shot. She brushed a copper jacket off her leg, the DA’s office said. The other woman was shot in the ankle.

According to the DA’s office, doctors believe the round is still lodged in her ankle.

Detectives believe the gunshot was fired by an unknown person the hallway and the round went through the one woman’s thigh and struck the ankle of the other victim.

Jair Jackson, of Philadelphia, was visiting a friend who attends the school. He said people were running away from the building when the shooting happened.

“When you were out there, it was all a good time,” Jackson said. “Nobody was mad. No arguing. No one was bumping. Anything that led to that didn’t seem like it would happen. So when it happened everyone was just surprised.”

Raeburn said some students have feared for their safety in the past. There was a deadly stabbing in a dorm in February of 2022.

“If I heard about it and then applied here, I’d probably change where I’d want to go, honestly, because if you’re not safe at your school then why would you go there?” Raeburn said.

Raeburn said these sort of events affect the school’s reputation as the nation’s first-degree granting historically Black college and university.

“I feel like it definitely tarnishes the name and the legacy,” Raeburn said.

Any Lincoln students who need mental or emotional support at this time are encouraged to contact Counseling Services at 484-365-7244.

Lincoln is asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to contact campus security at 484-365-7211 or the Chester County law enforcement authorities at 610-344-6801.

