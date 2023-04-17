‘Heinous act’ Authorities seek information after horse dies from gunshot wound

By Kari Barrows

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Authorities in Western North Carolina are seeking answers with the public’s help after a horse was shot and killed.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says an early 20’s quarter horse died from a gunshot wound on Saturday. The horse was last seen alive in the early afternoon hours of Friday, April 14.

The sheriff’s office is “requesting the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for this heinous act,” according to a press release.

The investigation is being led by Animal Enforcement Cpl. Brad Reece, who is urging anyone with information to come forward and help.

“We take incidents like this very seriously, and we are committed to finding the person responsible for this senseless act of violence against an innocent animal,” said Cpl. Reece in a news release.

The sheriff’s office says all tips received will be kept confidential. If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact Cpl. Brad Reece at 828-697-4596 x 4601 or use the “Submit A Tip” feature on the Sheriff’s Office’s mobile app.

The sheriff’s office says no further information will be released at this time.

